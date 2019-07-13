I’m safe, my security guaranteed: SB Moyo invokes Mugabe coup spirit

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, retired Lieutenant General Sibusiso Busi SB Moyo has reassured the nation that his security is guaranteed following an ‘attack’ by protestors in the United Kingdom on Friday.

The retired Army General and his delegation came under fire from Zimbabweans based in the UK who poured water on the delegation and heckled it as it left Chatham House.

Writing on social media, the Minister said:

Asante Sana(Taken from President Mugabe’s last address to Zimbabwe)

Resulting from numerous inquiries from those who love Zimbabwe, I am glad to report that I am safe and sound, my security is guaranteed! Asante Sana 🇿🇼 — SB Moyo (@MinisterSBMoyo) July 13, 2019

Ok. Your security is guaranteed & protected from heckling & sprinkles of bottled water. How about the security of Zimbabweans? Is it also guaranteed. Are they protected from cold-blooded murder in the streets, torture & rape in their homes by #ZDF soldiers deployed by Mnangagwa? — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) July 13, 2019