I’m safe, my security guaranteed: SB Moyo invokes Mugabe coup spirit

By Takunda Shumba
- 14th July 2019
sb moyoSB Moyo

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, retired Lieutenant General Sibusiso Busi SB Moyo has reassured the nation that his security is guaranteed following an ‘attack’ by protestors in the United Kingdom on Friday.

The retired Army General and his delegation came under fire from Zimbabweans based in the UK who poured water on the delegation and heckled it as it left Chatham House.

Writing on social media, the Minister said:

Resulting from numerous inquiries from those who love Zimbabwe, I am glad to report that I am safe and sound, my security is guaranteed!

Asante Sana(Taken from President Mugabe’s last address to Zimbabwe)

