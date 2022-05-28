Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa has saluted his supporters in Binga, Matabeleland North Province for the welcome they have given him.

Chamisa is holding a victory rally in Binga where he was barred from campaigning before the by-elections, but his candidate Prince Dubeko Sibanda still went on to win.

Speaking on his arrival, Chamisa said: “Binga is a Yellow Republic! I’m so humbled. Massive support at this Citizens Victory Celebration rally.”

Earlier on Chamisa was denied access to pass condolences to Chief Mabhikwa’s family by Zimbabwean police on his way to Binga where he was met by a massive crowd

The popular young opposition leader is facing President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2023 elections.

