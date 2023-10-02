Zimdancehall artist Hwinza’s girlfriend, Malloti, found herself in a courtroom over the weekend, facing theft charges.

Malloti, whose real name is Millicent Chimonyo, appeared before Magistrate Dennis Mangosi, who granted her release on a $100 bail.

The complainant in the case is Douglas Dumbura.

It is alleged that on September 23, at the intersection of Nelson Mandela and Chinhoyi Street, Malloti, accompanied by eight individuals who remain at large, committed theft from Dumbura’s store.

The stolen items reportedly included 56 pairs of men’s jeans, 49 T-shirts, 22 jogger pants, 35 pairs of men’s sneakers, and 20 summer shirts before making their escape.

Dumbura promptly reported the incident to the police.

Malloti was apprehended shortly after her interview with DJ Ollah 7 on Star Fm.