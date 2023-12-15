Millicent Chimonyo, girlfriend of Zimdancehall artist Hwinza, is facing allegations of stealing an iPhone 13 Pro and US$2,000. The incident reportedly occurred after Millicent, accompanied by two accomplices, lured the complainant, Lecious Chipangura, under the pretext of buying baby clothes and cosmetics. Millicent, known to the complainant as someone who keeps cash, drove him out of town in a Nissan Note.

Upon resisting, Millicent and her accomplices assaulted Chipangura, forcibly taking his belongings.

As soon as Lecious entered a Nissan Note, owned and driven by Millicent, who was in the company of two accomplices, she drove the car out of town.

Lecious is said to have resisted this move.

Millicent pulled off the road along Simon Mazorodze Road, got out of the car and grabbed Lecious’ private parts while her accomplices searched him.

Millicent appeared in court, opting to represent herself, and was remanded in custody pending a bail application.