The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) Holdings has announced that Hwange Unit 6 has been successfully restored and reconnected to the national grid.

This has enhancef Zimbabwe’s electricity generation capacity.

In a statement, the utility’s Stakeholder Relations Department confirmed the unit is now fully operational, marking a key step in stabilising national power supply.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company reported ongoing efforts to restore electricity in the Harare Central Business District following a cable fault that affected several buildings, including Intermarket, Herald House, CABS Centre, Barclays First Street, Barbours, and surrounding areas.

The country has for long been struggling to generate enough electricity for itself due to a number of factors.

Key among the factors include obsolete equipment prone to constant breakdowns and lack of enough water at Kariba Dam.