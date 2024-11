Hwange Thermal Power Station unit 5 is currently undergoing a major overhaul which is expected to be complete in August 2026.

A national blackout recently occurred nationwide in Zimbabwe and in Zambia on November 24 2025, the root cause is still under investigation.

Zimbabwe has been facing serious power challenges due to a number of factors including low water levels at Kariba Dam as well as obsolete electricity generation equipment.

Zwnews