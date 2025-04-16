Zimbabwe’s plans to repower Hwange Thermal Power Station’s ageing Units 1–6 in partnership with Jindal Africa have reached an advanced stage, now awaiting final Cabinet nod.

The project, under a rehabilitate-operate-transfer (ROT) model, aims to boost power output from 340MW to 800MW.

All technical and commercial documents have been completed and are under review by the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Committee, chaired by the Finance Minister.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority, managed under the Mutapa Investment Fund, has already begun rehabilitating Unit 5 using internal resources to avoid delays.

The repowering effort is part of broader government strategies to improve energy security, including tariff reforms, prepaid and smart metering, and reviving Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects.

With electricity tariffs now set at US$0.1608/kWh, above the 9–10 cent break-even point for IPPs, the investment climate has become more attractive.

The government is also working on financial guarantees and structures to attract both local and foreign investors, aiming to stabilise Zimbabwe’s electricity supply and address long-standing power shortages.