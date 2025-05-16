Hwange Power Station has made significant steps in restoring operations following the tube leak and acidic water contamination incident earlier this month.

As of yesterday, Units 1, 2, and 3 were back online and collectively generating 212 Megawatts.

Unit 3 is still ramping up, and the summed output from these three units is expected to hit 260 MW within hours.

Unit 4, which underwent comprehensive pressure testing and repairs, has successfully passed all safety and performance checks.

It is scheduled to be reconnected to the national grid later today.

Meanwhile, Unit 6 remains off the grid but is undergoing last stages of repairs. It is expected to return to service by 27 May 2025.

This update follows a previous emergency outage on 4 May 2025, when acidic water from the treatment plant damaged boiler tubes across five units.

Investigations and swift remedial actions have stabilized water conditions, and gradual restoration of the affected units is underway.

The Zimbabwe Power Company says it continuously monitoring the situation closely and assures the public of its commitment to ensuring stable power supply across the country.

Zwnews