Hwange Power Station’s output has dropped to 694 Megawatts, down from 1,094 MW earlier this month.

This reduction strains the economy, affecting industries, & slowing economic growth as energy shortages disrupt productivity.

Zimbabwe has for years been struggling to generate enough electricity due to a number of factors.

Chief among the factors include antiquated power generation equipment which are prone to constant breakdowns.

Of late there has been low water levels at Kariba Dam the country’s major source of electricity.

This is also affecting neighbouring Zambia.

