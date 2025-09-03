Zimbabwe’s Hwange the Power Station and Expansion Project achieved a new milestone in August, generating 498 million kWh—its highest monthly output since operations began in 2023.

The figure represents a 2.5% increase month-on-month and a 5.1% rise year-on-year.

Cumulative production for 2025 now stands at 3.561 billion kWh, providing crucial stability to the national grid, easing the country’s long-standing power shortages, and underpinning economic growth.

Zimbabwe has for long been struggling to generate enough power due to a number of factors including obsolete equipment prone to constant breakdowns.

The water levels at Kariba Dam has been a cause for concern, with the Zambezi River Authority reducing water allocation for power generation.

Zimbabwe and Zambia share the Kariba Dam and rely heavily on it for power generation.

