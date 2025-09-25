Zimbabwe’s coal sector is gaining momentum, with Hwange-based Mutagech Logistics resuming operations and producing around 60,000 tonnes of coal per month. Of this, 40,000 tonnes of coking coal are earmarked for export to South Africa and Zambia, generating much-needed foreign currency to support economic growth and Vision 2030.

The mine has also created nearly 300 jobs, with 80% of workers recruited from local villages in Lukosi, Hwange.

Project Engineer Donald Nkosana said the venture is not only powering industry but also transforming livelihoods by improving access to education, healthcare, and income-generating opportunities.

National coal production is expected to increase by over 10% in 2025, surpassing six million tonnes, reinforcing coal’s role in energy security and industrialisation.

Zimbabwe Economic Review