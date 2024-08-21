Police in Masvingo arrested Syney Katerere (23) for a case of murder in which his wife, Edith Samanyanga (18) died after being assaulted with switches all over the body on 18/08/24 at Ganda Village Mazuru, Gutu.

The victim had allegedly confessed that she was dating the suspect’s uncle.

In other news, police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred at a church in Glen Norah A, Harare on 20/08/24.

Four unknown suspects, armed with iron bars and wearing balaclavas, attacked a security guard and two family members living at the church cottage before stealing US$4000 cash which was in a safe and a cellphone

The suspects used explosives to blow the safe.

Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

