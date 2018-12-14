You will kill me: Woman locks door as S*X addict lover jumps through window to bonk her daily

A Matabeleland man was deserted by his lover who sensationally accused him of wanting to kill her with se_x because of his insatiable se_xual appetite, saying she was now having problems with her womb.

Mqabulo Sibanda (38) from village 2A who apparently can’t live without se_x will be a guest at the Khami prison for the next seven years, for se_xually abusing his lover.

The 36-year-old woman claimed to be having problems with her womb as a result of her frequent bonking with Sibanda leading her to terminate the relationship.

The woman said that she had to lock herself in her bedroom to vent off Sibanda’s se_xual pursuits but he would force himself in through the window and bonk with her without her consent.

The problem is said to have started only a year after the two had been occasionally having se_x together when the accused started demanding for se_x daily and telling the victim she had no right to deny him se_x because it was his conjugal right on the basis that she was his lover.

The victim said that she then confronted Sibanda that she could not endure the pain of injuring se_x every day. In a desperate bid to stop the abuse, the complainant lodged a complaint at the police, which led to the arrest of Sibanda on the night of 17 January inside the victim’s bedroom after he had come for his usual escapade.

For the offence, Sibanda appeared before the court charged him with ra_pe and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment of which three years were suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of a similar offence within that period.

statemedia