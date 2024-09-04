The High Court has granted bail to three pro-democracy campaigners Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere and Samuel Gwenzi.

The three were freed on the following conditions;

To deposit US$150 equivalent in ZiG. ⁠To report every last Friday of the month. ⁠Not to interfere with state witnesses. ⁠To reside at given residential addresses.

Kwekweza, Chere and Gwenzi, were represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

These three activists, along with sound engineer Vusumuzi Moyo, were arrested and detained last month and have endured over a month in prison without a full trial.

Their initial plea for bail was denied by the Magistrate’s Court, leaving them to suffer behind bars.

Zwnews