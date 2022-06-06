A WOMAN has been living in South Africa without communicating with her husband for the past two years, a court head.

Now, she has been divorced, upon her return home, after claiming she was down with a serious illness.

Takela Tendo made the claims during a court hearing where she claimed she was being barred from accessing her matrimonial home by her husband, Samuel Kafunde.

Tendo was seeking a peace order against Kafunde, whom she accuses of insulting her.

“He insulted me in public and barred me from accessing our house and now I don’t have anywhere to go. “What pains me most is that he failed to understand that I was genuinely receiving medical attention for the past two years. “It’s not fair that he wants to end our relationship and enjoy the benefits of the home we built together,” said Tendo

Samuel argued that his wife was not being truthful and had a case to answer.

“This is not easy for me, she has been away for the past two years, without a single effort to communicate, and she expects me to welcome her with open arms. “I can’t live with her in the same house again because I have moved on and I remarried during her unexplained absence. “For the sake of peace, I won’t oppose her application and even this issue, of how she claimed she was sick, is a complicated one. “I was not even aware of her sickness,” said Samuel.

Presiding over the hearing, magistrate Sharon Mashavire, granted the peace order in Tendo’s favour.

hmetro