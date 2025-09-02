President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who is in China held a meeting with delegation from Huawei Technologies yesterday.

Discussions centred on the upgrading of the High Performance Computer Centre to boost performance through Artificial Intelligence as well as the setting up of a digital training facility in Zimbabwe.

The aim is to accelerate the digital economy by spreading the benefits of AI to other sectors of the economy and society at large.

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology infrastructure and smart devices.

The company has approximately 208,000 employees and we operate in over 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

By the end of 2024, the total number of 5G users worldwide exceeded 2.1 billion. Huawei worked with carriers to usher in the first year of 5.5G commercial use.

In China, Huawei worked alongside carriers to pioneer 5.5G development.

In the Middle East, Huawei worked with a carrier to launch the world’s first 5.5G Innovation Center.

Huawei continued advancing our All Intelligence Strategy by pursuing a series of innovations in the AI domain.

These innovations support a vast range of AI models and applications and empower numerous industries.

Zwnews