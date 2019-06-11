Huawei Devices Could Be Blocked From Using WhatsApp And Instagram

As US blacklisting continues, WhatsApp and Instagram both owned by Facebook Inc. a Us company could be blocked on Huawei devices. The shocking revelation further reiterates that Facebook has confirmed to Reuters that very soon it won’t allow Huawei to preinstall their app on their devices.

According to Express:

If Google and Facebook are forced to continue their blocks it may mean Huawei owners face a phone that won’t be able to access any of these services. With no Android operating installed, Huawei smartphones won’t have the ability to use the Google Play store and without Facebook, WhatsApp or Instagram pre-installed that’s a major problem

This also means updates for those who have Huawei devices will stop coming and at the end, they will eventually lose the functionality of those apps.

-Agencies