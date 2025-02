Heart and Soul TV journalist Blessed Mhlanga has handed himself over to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Law and Order at Harare Central Police Station.

The police recently issued a statement seeking Mhlanga’s whereabouts after summoning him.

Few days ago, the journalist was summoned to the police again after he interviewed war veteran Blessed Geza who recently called for President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s removal from office.

More details later…