Journalist Blessed Mhlanga, appeared in court for routine remand and was remanded to the 4th of April 2025.

Mhlanga faces charges of “transmitting messages likely to incite public violence”.

Mhlanga was arrested following the interviews he allegedly had with Blessed “Bombshell” Geza, a war veteran highly inclined against the ED2030 agenda, a move meant to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s stay in power by two years to 2030.

The police have since launched a manhunt for Geza to answer to incitement to violence, undermining the authority of the President and theft charges.

Zwnews