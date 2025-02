Heart and Soul TV journalist Blessed Mhlanga says he has been hospitalized, after his health suddenly started deteriorating.

Mhlanga posted the following message on his X handle:

Dhara Blessed Mhlanga HSTV@bbmhlanga

“I tripping, I am falling and I can’t get up.” My health is failing me, my mind spinning.

“I am in a hospital right now.

“But I am grateful of the support that I have received from you, my employers and my family. This is a trying time for me. All I am doing is my job.”

Zwnews