Image: AMH

Harare Magistrate Farai Gwatima has denied Heart and Soul TV journalist Blessed Mhlanga bail postponing the hearing to 14 March 2025, saying the constitutional right to bail is not absolute.

“It is my considered view that due to the accused’s proximity to witnesses, some of whom have not yet given statements, granting bail would jeopardize the judicial process.

“Therefore, bail cannot be granted,” he said.

The magistrate said the release of the accused would put the nation in unrest and undermine peace amd security.

Zwnews