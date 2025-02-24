Heart and Soul TV journalist Blessed Mhlanga has been arrested.

Mhlanga will spend the night in detention after he handed himself to police this afternoon.

Trevor Ncube Chairman of Alpha Media Holdings which runs Heart and Soul condemned Mhlanga’s arrest.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the arrest and detention of @bbmhlanga

today.

“Dhara is spending the night in police custody accused of “Transmission of data message inciting violence or damage to property.”

“This follows @HStvNews broadcast of an interview with Blessed Geza.

“This is punishing Dhara for doing his work as a journalist.

“Dhara is a principled and courageous journalist who will not be broken by this brazen harassment and intimidation,” he said.

Zwnews