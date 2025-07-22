Zimbabwe sold more minerals in the first 6 months of 2025, up 27%, but earned less money overall, due to lower prices for ferrochrome, lithium, and rough diamonds.

Mineral exports brought in US$1.4 billion, down from US$1.56 billion in the same period last year.

📌Lithium: Spodumene concentrate exports rose to 586,197 tonnes (H1 2024: 451,824 tonnes), but earnings dropped 24% as prices fell

⬆️ Coal: Shipments jumped 121% to 253,848 tonnes, as production increased.

⬇️ Diamonds: Volumes fell sharply to 2.7M carats from 6.8M carats, a 60% drop. Revenue was down 37%, reflecting weak global prices.

⬆️ Steel exports are surging

🚨The MMCZ, which markets most mineral except gold, says rail is holding back Zim exports:

“Limited inland logistic capacity, heavily reliant on road transport, continues to impede the efficient movement of materials to market.

This also places local producers at a disadvantage against regional competitors benefiting from superior road and rail infrastructure and port access, particularly impacting steel, granite, coke and coal exports where freight costs are risking customer churn.”

NewZwire