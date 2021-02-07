2020 Zimsec Grade 7 results

To avoid inconveniences, the best way to view your child’s results is online. HOW YOU CAN SEE AND GET ZIMBABWE GRADE 7 2020 RESULTS ONLINE…STEPS Visit the ZIMSEC website on www.zimsec.co.zw

Click on view Results and you will be taken to a page that shows all the country’s 10 regions

[R1-Harare, R2-Manicaland, R3-Mashonaland East, R4-Matabeleland North, R5-Midlands, R7-Masvingo, R7-Mashonaland Central, R8-Mashonaland West, R9-Matabeleland South, R10-Bulawayo].

Select your region where your school is located in and proceed to the instructions for registration.

You can also view them via steps below:

R1 and R6 HARARE and MASVINGO use https://dcmv1.zimsec.co.zw R2 and R5 MUTARE and MIDLANDS use https://dcmv2.zimsec.co.zw R4, R9 & R10 BULAWAYO, MATABELELAND NORTH & MATABELELAND SOUTH use https://dcmv3.zimsec.co.zw R3, R7 & R8 MASHONALAND EAST, MASHONALAND CENTRAL & MASHINALAND WEST use https://dcmv4.zimsec.co.zw

