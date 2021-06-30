Plant paradox diet not only helps reduce bloating but can cure many health issues too. But before understanding how a plant paradox diet can help with bloating, let’s first understand what this diet is. The plant paradox diet involves avoiding foods that contain high levels of lectins. Lectins are a common protein that is found in many common foods. These proteins bind carbohydrates which cannot be broken down easily during digestion. These are the anti-nutrients that cause many health conditions like chronic inflammation, obesity, autoimmune diseases, etc. Lectins can also affect your body by absorbing minerals like calcium, iron, phosphorus, and zinc. Visit this link https://www.healthcanal.com/supplements/258805-gundry-md-bio-complete-3.html for more details.

Hence the plant paradox diet plan aims at cutting down the foods that contain high amounts of lectins. These foods are, wheat, beans, potatoes, nuts, dairy, etc. the three main categories of lectin-free diets are, grains, legumes, nightshade vegetables.

Now let us understand what bloating is and how it may interfere with your daily life. Bloating is a physical condition when your body accumulates excessive gas and your stomach feels swollen or enlarged. Bloating can be sometimes excessively painful and uncomfortable. Before discussing how you may get rid of bloating, let’s first discuss what causes bloating at all?

Bloating occurs when there is an excessive amount of gas in your digestive system causing abdominal discomfort and a distended belly. Normally when your body forms excessive gas, it is regulated by either burping or by-passing gas. But sometimes the condition may be serious and let you feel constant pain and discomfort. And sometimes. It may be even more serious. When you should consult your physician immediately.

The good news is that before consulting your doctor or taking over-the-counter medicine, try a few natural remedies that can surely ease your pain. The best natural way to cure bloating is the plant paradox diet.

Six foods to avoid in-plant paradox diet

Below mentioned are five foods that are worst for bloating. Although these foods seem to be healthy technically, they cause imbalances in your digestive juices. Hence making you feel uncomfortable and bloated even if it has health benefits.

Grains

Grains being rich in lectins becomes hard for the digestive system to digest properly as we lack the right enzymes to digest grains properly. As we can’t easily digest lectins, it may damage our digestive tract.

The reason why many people don’t often want to avoid eating grains is, they will not have an immediate impact on your body. Otherwise, we may not have developed a habit of eating grains. But, in the long term, the high concentration of lectins in grain will cause a compromised digestive system, bloating, and a leaky gut too.

Cow’s dairy

Dairy foods that are high in lactose can be the worst food to cause bloating. But not all dairy is equal. Dairy foods that are low in lactose contain enzymes and can help digest. These foods are like kefir, yogurt. Besides, you should also be careful about your sensitivity to proteins that are found in cow’s dairy like casein and whey. These proteins can cause digestive problems, skin problems, and inflammatory conditions.

Legumes

Legumes are another food choice like grains that contain enough lectins. causing health conditions like leaky gut, bloating, etc. besides, they also contain protease inhibitors that prevent protein from being digested properly by your digestive system.

Remember that although a small amount of protein may not bother you, try soaking it because soaking and sprouting the legumes causes the good bacteria to neutralize the enzyme inhibitors.

Fructooligosaccharide (FOS)

FOS is a fiber that is often found in many health products like protein powders. It can cause terrible gas problems and bloat. Hence always check your food products. Because it’s a major cause of bloating especially when you are consuming probiotics or protein powders.

Carbonated drinks

These are common causes of bloating. The carbonated drinks are packed with a high amount of gas like carbon dioxide. Hence drinking these drinks lets you consume a large amount of this gas unknowingly. This gas gets trapped in the digestive system and causes bloating, cramping, and other digestive disorders.

Raw cruciferous vegetables

These vegetables include cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, Brussel’s sprouts, etc. although these are healthy veggies and contain many essential nutrients in it like, vitamin K, vitamin C, iron, potassium, and fiber. But just like beans, it can cause bloating in many people. In case you need to consume the vegetables, cook them well to make them easier for you to digest. Besides, you can also consider consuming some alternative vegetables with similar health benefits like spinach, cucumbers, lettuce, sweet potatoes, zucchini.

Some additional foods/ingredients to avoid when you are on a plant paradox diet

Soda

Chewing gum

Alcohols and artificial sweeteners

Fermented foods

The bottom line

The above details explain what a plant paradox diet is and how it can help reduce bloating. A list of foods is also given that you must avoid eating when you are on a plant paradox diet. At the same time, you should also take some advice from a medical practitioner also for best results.