Police in Glendale are appealing for information which may assist in the investigations of a case of robbery which occurred at a flyover on 28/08/24.

Five suspects who were driving an unregistered White Baby Quantum intercepted the complainant who was driving a Toyota Wish vehicle to Harare with his colleague, before stealing US$28 000 cash and 320 grammes of gold.

The police is therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

