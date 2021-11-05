The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has filed an application seeking an order for contempt of court against Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe and police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga for failure to obey court order.

This follows their failure to pay and judgment debt amounting to ZWL142 170 to ZLHR’s client Mavis Muzari as damages for loss of income, pain & suffering, future medical expenses & embarrassment & humiliation.

Muzari sue them for damages after 4 police officers indiscriminately threw a teargas canister inside a commuter omnibus & which landed on her lap.

As a result of the police conduct, Muzari sustained bruises & felt pain all over her body, sustained serious injury to her foot, was bleeding from her nose, suffered high blood pressure & had to seek medical treatment.

Zwnews