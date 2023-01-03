Renowned Zimbabwean hip-hop musician, Holy Ten says he is regretting collaborating with Winky D on Ibotso, a song which is on Winky’s latest album titled Eureka.

The song is being viewed as having political connotations.

Holy Ten, born Mukudzei Chitsama, cites the sensationalisation of the song by commentators, mainly journalists giving it political undertones.

In a Twitter, Holy Ten said:

“Activists, journalists, lawyers – Split opinions will not do any good for a brand that’s trying to serve & save everyone so help me by not acting like I’ve picked a side.

“Do not politicize a project that I’ve considered a mere honor to be a part of. I regret it now honestly 1,075 Heartbreak Emoji Illustrations & Clip Art – iStock.

The song, Ibotso, has been viewed by some as depicting Zimbabwe as a long-decayed society in which the residents naively hope things will miraculously change for the better.

Meanwhile, the ZANU PF regime has over the years been accused of harassing musicians who produced songs viewed as politically incorrect.

Over the years there has been reports of some artists having songs banned from the national broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

Some of the artists to allegedly suffer this fate include Thomas Mapfumo, Leonard Zhakata, Leonard Dembo among others.

For some, fears are that Winky D’s latest album could suffer same fate.

The ZANU PF regime is not happy when artists produce songs that expose the fact that things are not well in the country.

Zwnews