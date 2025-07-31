The highly anticipated Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) TechNovation Expo 2025 officially opened yesterday, marking a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s journey toward industrialisation, innovation, and sustainable development.

Running from July 29 to August 1, 2025, the expo under the theme “Twenty years of Designing the Future: Celebrating Commercialisation of Research, Development and Innovation Outputs for Zimbabwe’s Modernisation and Industrialisation,” brings together scholars, industry leaders, policymakers, and students to celebrate two decades of research-driven progress and to chart a course for the nation’s future.

A Spotlight on Lithium: Zimbabwe’s Green Gold

A central highlight of the opening day was the Vice Chancellor’s keynote presentation at the School of Engineering and Technology Seminar titled “Accelerating Innovation to Advance Lithium Value Chains – Towards Zimbabwe’s 2030 Agenda.”

In his address, the HIT Vice Chancellor Professor Q.C. Kanhukamwe emphasised the strategic importance of lithium – a key element powering the global energy revolution.

“We stand at the crossroads of a global energy revolution—with lithium at its very heart,” he declared. “This ‘white gold’ fuels electric vehicles, smartphones, solar storage systems, and medical equipment. For Zimbabwe, endowed with rich lithium deposits in Bikita, Goromonzi, Buhera, and Kamativi, the lithium value chain offers an unprecedented opportunity to industrialise, diversify exports, and create skilled jobs.”

He posed a critical question: “Will Zimbabwe remain just a net exporter of raw lithium ore, or will we become a continental hub of lithium-based manufacturing, innovation, and green energy solutions?”

The presentation outlined the vital role industry must play in this transformation, including investments in local capacity, skills development, research collaborations, and the adoption of cutting-edge digital technologies such as AI, blockchain, and recycling systems.

Policy and Collective Action for Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030

The Vice Chancellor called for the adoption of a comprehensive Lithium Industrial Master Plan, emphasising dedicated research, innovation targets, and the designation of innovation hubs as special economic zones. “Let us move from mining ore to manufacturing batteries, from research outputs to commercialised innovations, and from import dependency to export competitiveness,” he urged.

He concluded with a compelling call to action: “Together, as a nation, we can position Zimbabwe as a leading player in the lithium-powered world of tomorrow. HIT stands ready as a national engine of innovation to drive this future.”

Celebrating Two Decades of Innovation

The expo’s theme also commemorates 20 years of pioneering research and development efforts, with a series of dynamic events including exhibitions, conferences, a games development hackathon, and youth empowerment seminars across various academic schools.

Day one featured exhibitions showcasing research outputs from all academic departments, a career fair targeting secondary school students, and the School of Information Science and Technology Conference focusing on AI, blockchain, IoT, and digital transformation.

The event also hosted an international conference on combating non-communicable diseases (NCDs) through the use of AI and financial inclusion, emphasising innovative health solutions for underserved communities.

A Focus on Youth and Entrepreneurship

On Day two, activities included a Youth Skills Day seminar on empowering young people with AI and digital skills, alongside a hackathon and a challenge in financial engineering.

The Centre of Artificial Intelligence and other innovation hubs are facilitating platforms for youth engagement, entrepreneurship, and skill development.

The official opening and 20th-anniversary celebrations will punctuate Day 3, highlighting HIT’s legacy of fostering innovation and its role as a catalyst for Zimbabwe’s modernisation.

Looking Ahead: “Designing the Future”

As the expo progresses, stakeholders will explore themes such as traditional medicine as a driver for healthcare innovation, technology transfer, market access, and youth entrepreneurship. Notable events include the Vice Chancellor’s Scholarship Golf Tournament, a Student Start-up Summit, and networking sessions aimed at transforming youth-led enterprises.

The HIT TechNovation Expo 2025 is not just a celebration of past achievements but a bold step toward realising Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 of industrialisation, modernisation and sustainable growth. With a clear focus on the lithium value chain, innovation, and inclusive development, Zimbabwe is positioning itself to become a key player in the global green energy economy.

As the HIT Vice Chancellor Professor Q.C. Kanhukamwe reiterated, Zimbabwe can harness its natural resources, foster innovation, and design a future that leaves no one and no place behind.

Zwnews