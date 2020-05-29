A female returnee who was in neighbouring Botswana made history by becoming the first Covid19 positive Zimbabwean to give birth after she successfully delivered a bouncing baby through the caesarean section at Gweru Provincial Hospital yesterday.

The quarantined woman was placed at Mkoba Teachers’ College upon her return from Botswana recently. She delivered between 11am and 12pm on Thursday.

In a statement last night, Acting Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care, Dr Gibson Mhlanga commended the ‘multi-disciplinary team at Gweru Provincial Hospital, the leadership of the hospital and the provincial leadership for exemplary teamwork and a job well-done.’

He said the operation was successfully conducted with full adherence to standard Infection Control and Prevention (IPC) guidelines.

“We congratulate the mother, the father and the family. We would like to thank health workers at all levels in MoHCC departments and partners who contributed in various ways towards this good outcome,” wrote Dr Mhlanga, in part.

“We would like to specifically thank and applaud He said the lessons from this case will be used to model responses and management of similar cases in future,” he said.

Zwnews