Popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa says what actually transpired during the country’s last two elections will definitely come out.

Posting on his X handle, Chamisa said the truth can not be buried for long.

“THE TRUTH CANNOT BE BURIED… The fullness of time will vindicate us no matter how nay and doomsayers might try to blur the lines of truth and history.

“Sooner or later, the honest truth about what exactly transpired in the last 2 elections shall come out.

“You (dear citizens) won emphatically in 2018 and prevailed again in 2023.

“That which has horns cannot be wrapped! Okulempondo akufihlwa emgodleni. Rine manyanga hariputirwe,” he said.

Chamisa is of the opinion that he won the two elections, claiming that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa rigged the polls.

Zwnews