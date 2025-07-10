On Tuesday, Delta told Parliament that Zimbabwean sugar is not good enough, not enough, and too pricey, Hippo Valley, the country’s top sugar producer, responds.

Output: Zimbabwe produces 440,000 tonnes of sugar annually — more than enough to meet local demand. The surplus is exported (The US is a key market).

Quality: Sugar producers are regularly audited by beverage companies to meet their standards.

Pricing: Local sugar is pricier due to high input costs: think fertiliser, labour, and utilities. Also, Zim sugar is fortified, unlike cheaper imports.

And for the final word, a sweet sign-off from Hippo: “We invite our customers to continue enjoying our sugar…”

