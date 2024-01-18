Bulawayo giants Highlanders will have a new leadership when the 2024 Premier Soccer League season kicks off with aspiring candidates laying out their vision ahead of the club elections set for the end of this month.

The Highlanders elections are set to provide an opportunity for club members to have a say in the team’s leadership and future endeavours.

Four candidates have filed their nomination papers for the top post with South African-based Nodumo Nyathi, Eddison Dube and former chairman Kenneth Mhlophe battling against current chairman Johnfat Sibanda.

Sibanda has his eyes set on retaining the seat as he seeks to continue with his club’s developmental agenda in consultation with the supporters and players.

“My goal is to take Highlanders to the next level. There are several projects that we have already begun and I wish to continue them such as making the clubhouse a hub of activity, making our players ready to play internationally as well as taking women`s soccer to the next level. I am here to listen to what the people want as this is a club for the people, hence we aim to please the people. I aim to also drive the team to win the league this time around, we learned our mistakes the last time and this time I hope to take the team to a place where the team supporters are happy,” said Highlanders Chairman, Johnfat Sibanda.

Nyathi said distance will not deter him from achieving his seven-point plan which is hinged on the infusion of modern technology and roping in the diaspora community.

“Contrary to the belief that being in South Africa will hinder me from being a good chairman, I however believe that I have what it takes to drive the club to glory. In the age of artificial intelligence, my wish is that the club is kept abreast with technological innovations to enhance the team`s optimal functioning. I also intend to drive the team to a winning streak,” said a candidate, Nodumo Nyathi.

Other positions up for grabs include the secretary general and committee members.

The elections will be held after the club`s annual general meeting set for the 28th of January.

