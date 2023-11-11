In a sorrowful turn of events, Highlanders legend Rahman Gumbo has passed away. The details surrounding his demise remain unclear, but reports indicate that he suffered a heart attack at his residence in Palapye, Botswana, on Thursday, with his son present.

After being rushed to the hospital, Gumbo’s condition failed to improve, prompting medical authorities to transfer him to a facility in Franscistown, located 160km away, on Friday evening. He was immediately placed in the Intensive Care Unit, but sadly, Gumbo succumbed to the ordeal just a few hours later.

During his final moments, Gumbo was accompanied by his wife and Zacharia Muzadzi, his assistant at his recent former club, Morupule Wanderers. Muzadzi, confirming the tragic news, expressed deep sorrow, stating, “I am shattered.” The football community mourns the loss of a Highlanders legend.