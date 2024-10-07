Highlanders supporters raised more than US$7,000 on their day of rage on Sunday in protest against the Premier Soccer League and referees which saw them stay away from their league match with ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields.

Fans instead decided to raise money by buying tickets and spending day at Club House.

The boycott was prompted by the club’s claims of unfair treatment from football administrators and biased officiating during their Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match against Simba Bhora last month.

Zwnews