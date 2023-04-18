Ten men Highlanders beat their spirited arch rivals Dynamos by 5 goals to 3 in penalty shootout to lift Uhuru Cup 2023.

Highlanders defended the cup in a match played at Mt Darwin High School, having won it again last year against same opponents.

Dynamos enjoyed possession, beautiful exchanges, but squandered many opportunities, which they lived to regret.

In 32 minutes Nyasha Chintuli did well to beat Mbeba, who went on commit a reckless foul and was sent off.

The ten men Highlanders had to resort to a defensive approach as they seemingly opt to drag the game for the dreaded penalty shootout.

More details later…

Zwnews