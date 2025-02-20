A dramatic police chase through Cape Town’s streets ended in tragedy when one suspect was fatally shot and two others were apprehended in Surrey Estate.

According to Captain Ian Bennett, spokesperson for Manenberg police, officers on patrol were alerted by a distressed woman who claimed she had been robbed at gunpoint by three men driving a white VW Polo in the Gugulethu area.

Police quickly spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver refused to comply, sparking a high-speed pursuit.

The chase ended on Arries Road when the suspect behind the wheel lost control and crashed into a police vehicle.

As the trio—who are all foreign nationals—tried to flee on foot, one suspect allegedly turned and aimed a firearm at the officers. In response, police opened fire, fatally wounding him.

A second suspect, a 22-year-old Zimbabwean national, sustained injuries and is currently under police guard in hospital.

The third man, a 27-year-old from Zimbabwe, was arrested at the scene.

An inquest has been opened to investigate the circumstances of the incident, which unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Online sources/ Crime Watch Zimbabwe