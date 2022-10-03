Two High Court Judges Justice Benjamin Chikowero and Justice Happias Zhou have slammed Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga by describing her conviction & sentence of pro-democracy campaigner Makomborero Haruzivishe as fundamentally misdirected.

The two judges also stated that Taruvinga’s judgment was not thorough.

Magistrate Taruvinga in April 2021 convicted & sentenced Haruzivishe to serve jail time for inciting public violence & resisting a peace officer when he was arrested for allegedly whistling while protesting against conduct of police officers as they arrested people in Harare’s Central Business District.

However, the 2 judges in September quashed Haruzivishe’s conviction & sentence by Magistrate Taruvinga & set it aside.

Zwnews