High Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi of has reserved judgement in an application brought by recalled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Members of Parliament and Senators who want the court to declare that Sengezo Tshabangu had no legal authority to cause their recalls.

Judge said ruling before November 7 2023.

Tshabangu recalled the MPs claiming to be the main opposition CCC’s Secretary General.

However, CCC deputy spokesman Gift Ostallos Siziba addressing journalists after the High Court session said his party has no such rank as Secretary General.

“The citizens Coalition for Change has notsuch a position as Secretary General,” he said.

Apparently, CCC has accused the ruling party ZANU PF of being behind the recalls.

But ZANU PF vehemently denies the allegations.

Zwnews