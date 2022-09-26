High Court has invalidated a directive issued by Local Government minister July Moyo which mandated all councils to include government officials in their committee and full council meetings.

He said this is ostensibly to curb incompetence and increase transparency.

Some critics Moyo’s move was not in good faith, but was meant to spy on councils.

However, the central government has been accused of meddling in local government issues.

Most local authorities especially in urban areas are run by opposition parties and the central government has been accused of sabotage.

