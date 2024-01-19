The High Court has ruled that recalled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates must not participate in the 3 February by-elections.

The court ruled in favour of self styled party Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu’s application which was seeking to stop recalled CCC candidates from participating in the upcoming by-election set for February 3.

In his ruling justice Pisirayi Kwenda ordered that the names of three recalled CCC MPs including Amos Chibaya and Gift Ostallos Siziba be removed from the ballot ruling as they ceased being CCC members.

He also declared CCC lawyers ‘contemptuous’ for snubbing judgement.

Zwnews