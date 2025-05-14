Renowned Zambian political activist and President Hakainde Hichilema’s self-styled chief supporter Joseph Kalimbwe has bemoaned poor educational infrastructure in rural areas.

Kalimbwe took to his X handle to register his dis-satisfaction.

“This is one of our schools in my home province, The Western Province.

“The kids in picture are standing outside their boarding house.

“Across our province, these are the daily struggles kids face in Western Zambia.

“Realities upon which we seek to go to Manda Hill. It’s personal!!,” he said.

Kalimbwe has been expressing the need to revamp education infrastructure even in sister country, Zimbabwe.

Speaking at one point, Kalimbwe lambasted the Zimbabwean Government for fund a first class school in rural Zambia while neglecting rural schools in Zimbabwe, like Gokwe.

This is Kavalamanja Primary School in Feira, Zambia. It was built & funded by the Government of Zimbabwe at the cost of $26 000.

“As Zambians, we are grateful for the gesture of the Zimbabwean Government remembering the role our country played in their independence at this site!!”

He added that while Zambians appreciate the gesture by the Government of Zimbabwe, it is sad that some schools in Gokwe are in bad shape.

Zwnews