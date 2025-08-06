The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development has released the May/June 2025 National Foundation Certificate (NFC) to Higher National Diploma (HND) Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) results, which recorded a 70 percent pass rate.

In a statement, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira commended all stakeholders involved in the examination process.

“We wish to thank the lecturers, students, parents or guardians, examinations staff and all stakeholders involved in the national examination system as well as the teaching and learning process,” he said.

HEXCO centres were advised to collect the results from their respective regions starting Monday, August 4, 2025.

The Herald