The Airforce of Zimbabwe helicopter crashed on takeoff at an airstrip in Masvingo yesterday, while enroute to pick President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was attending an event organised by his Zanu PF party’s youth league, Zimlive reports.

The helicopter was billed to take President Mnangagwa back to Harare.

Government spokesman Nick Ndavaningi Mangwana said “there were no casualties” in the incident.

In a statement, Mangwana said: “There was an aviation incident involving one of the Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopters that travelled to Masvingo today.

“Thankfully there were no casualties. Civil aviation authorities are investigating and their findings will be shared with the nation when they become available.”

Mnangagwa, betraying historic yearnings for a Munhumutapa State of which he claims historical witness, was in Masvingo to launch a housing scheme and celebrate his 82nd birthday.

“The Air Force chopper was flying to Bikita to pick him (Mnangagwa) up. It was clear skies but something catastrophic happened on takeoff,” a source said.

However, former military intelligence officer Never Maswerasei says the aircraft was initially supposed to carry VP Constantino Chiwenga to Masvingo for the event.

“Chiwenga who had received prior intelligence briefing did not attend the event instead opting to attend a separate non-state religious event in Bulawayo.

“This happens hot on the heels of Chiwenga’s meeting with Mnangagwa on Monday where there was more smoke than sausage rolls,” said Maswerasei.

Apparently, Chiwenga and President Mnangagwa have long been rumoured to be not in good books.

It is believed that when Mnangagwa took power through a military coup in 2017, he was supposed to serve only one term and hand over power to Chiwenga.

However, Mnangagwa is believed to be trying to sidestep the plan.

Zwnews