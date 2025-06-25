By concerned resident

I’m not sure if you can assist us by sharing this on your page, but as concerned residents of Mutare, we would really appreciate your help.

As you know, Mutare is a border town with Mozambique. Right now, from the CBD all the way to the border, it’s just trucks everywhere.

The roads are now too narrow, and to make matters worse, they’re full of potholes.

Every morning there’s serious congestion, and accidents have become a daily issue.

Sometimes it takes up to two hours just to travel from town to Dangamvura. Our plea is for the roads to be fixed, especially the road leading to the industrial area, which is now almost unusable.