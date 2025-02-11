Some regions in the country are expected to register heavy rains, the Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSDZ) has disclosed.

In a weather forecast outlook released recently, MSDZ said the season is still on.

Meanwhile, the Southern Region continues to receive heavy rains this season, with records from yesterday showing many stations getting above 50 mm.

Morgenster (Henry Murray) got the highest at 95 mm, Utsinda Christian College in Gutu 93 mm, Gutu High 80 mm and Nyazvidzi 20 mm. Masvingo Urban also received high rainfall with Rujeko Secondary 80,6 mm,*Don Bosco 51 mm. Chiredzi Gvt recorded 50 mm.

Gweru received some rains with Sandara Primary recording 24 mm.

In Chipinge, Gaza High and Chipinge College of Horticulture recorded 11 mm and 8 mm respectively.

Beitbridge got little rainfall with St Mary’s getting 1 mm, Vhembe high 2mm, Beitbridge Mission 1mm.