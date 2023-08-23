Karen Streak, the mother of the former Zimbabwe international cricket all-rounder has just confirmed that it is fake news that her son is dead.

Zimbabweans have been on overdrive announcing that the former star cricketer died yesterday.

This even includes his former teammate Henry Olonga.

“Heath is not well, but he is fine. He is here at the farm, walking about and cracking jokes.

“As a family, we are disturbed by the news and the phone has not stopped ringing, considering who Heath is. I am picking up the phones so that I put the record straight,” said Karen.

Heath has not been well for some time and was diagnosed with stage four cancer and has been receiving treatment at home and in South Africa.

The family spokesperson, Joseph Rego also confirmed this morning that Heath is alive and at the farm.

“He is fine, it’s not true that he is no more. I would have been among the first ones to know and release the information,” said Rego a long-time friend and advisor of Streak.

A message from Heath Streak to cricket journalist Dean Du Plessis concerning the reports that he passed on. 👇#HeathStreak pic.twitter.com/8xp0xBPiBD — Yvonne Mangunda 🇿🇼 (@yvonnemangunda) August 23, 2023