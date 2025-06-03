The 2023–2024 Zimbabwe Demographic and Health Survey (ZDHS) was officially launched in Harare this week, with stakeholders highlighting its significance in shaping evidence-based policies, tracking developmental progress, and identifying gaps in the health sector.

The ZDHS, conducted by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT), plays a crucial role in evaluating the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and will inform the formulation of the forthcoming NDS2.

The findings also contribute to Zimbabwe’s commitments under global frameworks such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

“As we approach the conclusion of NDS1, the findings from the 2023–2024 ZDHS will provide critical evidence for assessing its effectiveness on key social indicators and guide the formulation of NDS2,” Director General of ZIMSTAT, Tafadzwa Bandama said.

The survey reached nearly 11 000 households nationwide and achieved an exceptional 99% response rate, enabling robust data collection on a range of health and demographic indicators.

Janeane Davis, USAID Mission Director, praised Zimbabwe for its dedication to data transparency, but also raised concerns over worrying trends in maternal and child health.

“We applaud Zimbabwe’s strides in increasing skilled birth attendance. However, the data also reveals a 28% rise in new-born deaths since 2015, and a 54% increase since 2005.

“This is a sobering wake-up call. It underscores the urgent need for coordinated action across all levels government, medical institutions, and the wider community,” she said.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care reiterated its commitment to utilising the data for strategic planning and policy direction, emphasising the centrality of evidence in health sector programming.

“As the Ministry of Health and Child Care, we are among the key users of this vital data. It is imperative that we fully understand the policy implications and apply them to design responsive and impactful health strategies.

“Conducting a national survey of this magnitude demands considerable financial and human resources.

“Zimbabwe has consistently conducted such surveys since 1988, reflecting our enduring commitment to evidence-based governance,” Director in the Ministry, Mr Stephen Banda said.

The ZDHS continues to be a cornerstone for health policy formulation, resource allocation, and programme development in Zimbabwe.

Its findings are expected to shape future interventions aimed at improving health outcomes and fostering inclusive national development.

