Image- InfoZimZw

The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Mombeshora has praised the media for promoting HIV/ AIDS awareness exposing misconceptions around the disease.

He made these sentiments when he officiated at the National AIDS Council Media Awards Ceremony held at Cresta Lodge Msasa, Harare.

In his adress Dr Mombeshora highlighted that since first case of HIV and AIDS was reported in 1985 the media over the years contributed significantly towards creating awareness on changing HIV and AIDS trends, behaviour myths misconception and perceptions among the populace.

Figures from the Ministry of Health show that of the 1.3 million people living with HIV in Zimbabwe, 1.2 million are on HIV treatment and 97% of those have achieved viral suppression.

Zimbabwe’s adult population has come to embrace HIV treatment. The Zimbabwe Population-based HIV Impact Assessment Survey conducted in 2020 revealed 86.8% of adults living with HIV knew their status, and of those who were aware that they were living with HIV, 97% were receiving antiretroviral treatment.

HIV prevalence in adults (15-49 years) has fallen from its peak of 26.5% in 1997 to 11% in 2021. In 2022, the incidence rate of new infections was at 0.17%, and there was a decline in new HIV infections for all age groups.

Meanwhile, AIDS deaths have also plummeted over the past 20 years. In 2002, an estimated 130,000 people died of HIV-related complications whereas by 2021, the death toll was around 20,200, according to a UNICEF report.

Zwnews