In a shocking development, Health and Child Care minister, and deputy president Constantino Chiwenga is- literally speaking- bent on perveting the medical sector into a military zone after it emerged that, for health-workers to be appointed Junior Resident Medical Officers, they have to be appointed under the Defence Forces Service Commission, first.

Opinion leaders have dismissed the move by the apparently militant VP Chiwenga of ‘turning doctors into soldiers’ as a desperate ploy by Harare to withstand the pressures of perennial strikes by aggrieved medical practitioners over low remuneration and poor working conditions.

Chiwenga was, a couple of months ago, shockingly appointed health minister by his boss, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, after the dismissal of Obediah Moyo over the infamous Draxgate scandal.

Despite high expectations from the Zimbabwean citizenry that he would rein in the turmoil bedeviling the health sector, the former military commander has failed to meet the demands of the aggrieved workers who have continuously engaged in job strikes to express dissent.

